Senegal: Ex-president Sall arrives back for meeting with successor

Senegal's ex-president Macky Sall, who is campaigning to become the next UN secretary-general, arrived in Dakar Friday for a brief meeting with his successor, a visit criticised by the former leader's detractors.

The trip marks the first time that Sall, who led the nation between 2012 and 2024, has returned to the west African country since leaving office in April 2024.

More than 1,000 supporters turned out in the heat to welcome him mid-afternoon at a military airport in Dakar, where he greeted the crowd from atop a vehicle.

Noisy throngs of supporters then flocked towards the presidential palace downtown as he arrived for his visit, cheering and honking loudly from motorbikes.

Sall's party, the APR, which he still leads, had invited his supporters to come out to welcome him.

Sall stands accused by the current government of violent political repression during his last years in office that led to dozens of deaths and of covering up unfavourable economic data.

The meeting granted by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has sparked controversy within his own camp, which has been divided since he dismissed prime minister Ousmane Sonko, once a staunch ally.

Following Faye's falling out with Sonko, he may be seeking political support from new quarters. Sonko and Sall are arch-rivals.

One of Faye's political advisors, Alioune Ibnou Abitalib Sow, announced his resignation on Friday in protest at the visit.

"He is responsible for a large part of the troubles the country is facing today," Sow posted on X.

"Senegalese people have died, and families are still waiting for the truth," he added.

The Senegalese presidency did not respond to a request for comment from AFP regarding the meeting.

Sall, who has lived in Morocco since leaving Senegal, announced Tuesday that he would travel to Dakar for the visit.

A "collective denouncing the crackdown under Sall has described his visit as an "incident" and is demanding answers regarding the deaths that took place during his tenure.

Sall said he would leave Dakar "immediately" after his meeting with Faye.

Burundi, which holds the rotating African Union presidency, nominated Sall earlier this year for the UN secretary-general position rather than his own country, which would have been customary.