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Senegal's Constitutional Court strikes down bill limiting presidential powers

A general view of the National Assembly during a session to elect Ousmane Sonko as President of the National Assembly, May 26, 2026   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Senegal

Senegal’s Constitutional Court has struck down a bill that sought to limit the powers of the president and strengthen those of the National Assembly.

Thursday’s ruling is the latest development in a dispute between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his former prime minister, Oussmane Sonko, who Faye fired in May.

Faye referred the measure to the court, which found it to be "contrary to the Constitution."

The legislation would have barred the president from leading a party or coalition. It also granted investigative powers to the parliament. The government complained it had been carried out without consultation with political stakeholders and Faye had planned to put it to a referendum.

Sonko now leads the National Assembly that passed the bill. He’s also the leader of the Pastef party that proposed the measure and to which Faye also belongs.

Faye said last week he would soon create his own party.

The dispute also unfolds ahead of 2027 local elections, which are expected to provide the first major indication of the electoral strength of both camps.

The planned creation of a new presidential party could significantly reshape Senegal's political landscape and redefine alliances within the country's ruling establishment.

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