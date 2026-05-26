Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal: Ousmane Sonko elected national assembly president

Senegal: Ousmane Sonko elected national assembly president
FILE - Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko addresses journalists following his release from police custody in Dakar, Senegal, on March 8, 2021. (A   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Ousmane Sonko has been elected president of Senegal’s National Assembly, marking another major shift in the country’s political landscape.

Reports said he secured the post with 132 votes, underscoring the continued dominance of his ruling camp in parliament and his rapid return to a central role in national politics.

The move comes after a turbulent political period that saw Sonko removed from the prime minister’s office and then repositioned through the legislature.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..