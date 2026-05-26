Senegal: Ousmane Sonko elected national assembly president

Senegal
Ousmane Sonko has been elected president of Senegal’s National Assembly, marking another major shift in the country’s political landscape.
Reports said he secured the post with 132 votes, underscoring the continued dominance of his ruling camp in parliament and his rapid return to a central role in national politics.
The move comes after a turbulent political period that saw Sonko removed from the prime minister’s office and then repositioned through the legislature.
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