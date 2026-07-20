Andy Burnham becomes Britain's new Prime Minister

Andy Burnham is Britain's new prime minister. After meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, Burnham officially took over from Keir Starmer, who stepped down after just two years in office.

In his farewell, Starmer said he was proud of his record and insisted Britain was stronger than when he took office.

Burnham now inherits a long list of challenges, from a sluggish economy and rising living costs to migration and growing support for Nigel Farage's Reform UK.

The former Greater Manchester mayor says it's time for a new approach, promising early action to ease financial pressure on families and restore confidence in government.

He's also expected to unveil his first cabinet and outline his priorities later on Monday.