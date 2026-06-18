UK: Tommy Robinson’s Oxford Union debate sparks protests and free speech backlash

Several hundred protesters gathered in central Oxford on 17 June as far-right activist Tommy Robinson arrived to take part in a debate at the Oxford Union. Demonstrators assembled outside the historic debating society, carrying placards and chanting slogans against Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as security kept watch around the venue. He was due to argue in favour of the motion, “The West is right to be suspicious of Islam”, a proposition that drew strong criticism from students, campaigners and local residents, who said the event risked inflaming tensions and legitimising divisive rhetoric. Police maintained a visible cordon between protesters and a smaller group of counterdemonstrators to prevent clashes near the Oxford Union as Tommy Robinson arrived for the debate. Opponents of the event held signs reading “Don’t debate racism, reject it” and “No platform for fascist Yaxley-Lennon”, while Oxford student Maya Heuer-Evans said she was not surprised by the invitation, arguing that the Oxford Union often draws controversial figures because of the attention they attract. The episode has renewed debate in the UK over the balance between freedom of expression and the duty of academic institutions to consider the impact of hosting divisive public figures.