Israeli settlers torch mosque in West Bank village of Jiljilya

Residents said they heard explosions shortly after 2 a.m. before seeing smoke rise from the mosque. According to local imam Mohammad Khasib, 15 to 20 tyres were set on fire inside the ablution area, causing extensive damage to the building. Hebrew graffiti, including the word “revenge” and references to detainees, was sprayed on the exterior walls. The mosque is located in Area A of the occupied West Bank, which is administered by the Palestinian Authority and is generally off-limits to Israeli civilians. The incident was one of two reported attacks on mosques overnight in villages north of Ramallah. Palestinian officials said dozens of mosques and churches across the occupied West Bank have been vandalised or damaged since the start of 2026, amid a wider rise in violence linked to Israeli settlers. Inside the mosque in Jiljilya, walls and doors were blackened by soot, while intense heat cracked and damaged the floor tiles. Local residents returned to the site on Wednesday morning to clear debris and clean the damaged areas. At the time of reporting, Israeli police and military authorities had not publicly commented on the incident. Palestinian leaders called for stronger protection of religious sites and accountability for those responsible.