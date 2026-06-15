Ukraine: Kyiv under fire again as russian strikes send residents into shelters

Images emerging from Kyiv overnight captured bursts of light from Ukrainian air defence systems illuminating the sky, as residents sought refuge from a fresh wave of Russian strikes. Explosions echoed across the capital while civilians sheltered underground, waiting for the threat to subside. The attack forms part of a sustained campaign by Moscow targeting critical infrastructure and densely populated urban areas across Ukraine, now entering its third year of full-scale conflict. Authorities said the assault triggered air raid sirens for several hours, prompting thousands of residents to descend into metro stations and designated shelters. Inside, families huddled together on sleeping mats, some setting up makeshift tents as they prepared for a prolonged stay. Witnesses described a tense atmosphere, punctuated by the distant thud of interceptions and the occasional tremor from falling debris. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the city’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported that multiple districts were affected by both direct strikes and fragments from intercepted missiles and drones. Emergency services were deployed across the city to assess damage, extinguish fires, and assist residents. At least six people were reported injured, though officials warned the toll could rise as further assessments continue. Military authorities indicated that additional missile launches had been detected during the night, prompting urgent warnings for residents to remain in shelters. Ukraine’s air force said its defence systems were actively engaged in intercepting incoming threats, underscoring the continued intensity of Russia’s aerial campaign against the capital and other major cities.