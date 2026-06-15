DRC: Ebola fear grips Bunia as life slows and businesses lose income in Ituri

In Bunia, the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, few people want to risk going out socialising for fear of catching the disease.

Although bars and clubs remain open, they are struggling to attract many people.

Staff are doing their best to help stem the spread of the disease by setting up hand-washing stations and providing information on the disease.

Trésor Lumaya, manager of the Champagne Club said there was "a significant loss of income "as a result of this virus.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Congo has increased to 782, with 181 deaths, the Congolese Ministry of Health said in a statement on social platform X on Sunday evening.

However, the number of cases in Congo is believed to be higher because the outbreak was confirmed on May 15, weeks after it is suspected to have begun, and the contact tracing coverage rate is at 56%, a sharp decrease from last week.

In Bunia, a city of less than a million people, Ebola has already claimed dozens of lives.

A series of Ebola awareness campaigns have been launched, but many people still do not believe the disease is real.

"There are families who have already lost two, three, or even four members, said Abdul Kasenda, a local resident at the club.

"Those of us who are still alive must protect ourselves to avoid getting sick and prevent the spread of the disease".