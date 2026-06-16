DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak tops 800 cases as death toll reaches 192

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak continues to worsen, with confirmed infections climbing to 808 and the death toll reaching 192. Health authorities are battling the spread across three eastern provinces while isolation and response efforts remain underway.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has reported 808 confirmed Ebola cases, including 192 deaths, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health.

The outbreak, officially declared on May 15, continues to affect communities in the eastern part of the country.

Health officials confirmed 26 new infections and 11 additional deaths on Sunday alone, underscoring the rapid pace of transmission.

Response efforts continue in affected provinces

Authorities are maintaining emergency response operations in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, where the outbreak remains concentrated.

As of Sunday, 363 patients were being treated in isolation facilities as medical teams work to contain the virus.

So far, 48 people have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Bundibugyo strain poses ongoing challenge

The current epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, a less common variant that has complicated containment efforts.

Based on official figures, the outbreak has recorded a case fatality rate of 23.8 percent.

Health authorities continue surveillance, patient isolation and community outreach campaigns in an effort to slow transmission and prevent the disease from spreading further.