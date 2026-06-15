DR Congo opposition turns up pressure as referendum battle intensifies

Fresh clashes during an opposition-led protest in Kinshasa have heightened political tensions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as opponents of constitutional reform vow to intensify resistance against plans they fear could pave the way for a third presidential term.

A demonstration organized by the Article 64 Coalition (C64) in Kinshasa ended in clashes between protesters and security forces, deepening the standoff between the government and the opposition.

While opposition leaders condemned what they described as a violent crackdown, authorities rejected those accusations, insisting their response was justified.

The protest came only days after a June 3 stay-at-home action, signaling growing opposition mobilization against the government's constitutional reform agenda.

Opposition gains momentum

Political analyst Christian Moleka believes the recent demonstrations are forcing authorities to reassess their political calculations.

"At one point, Kinshasa underestimated the opposition," Moleka said, arguing that the government had largely focused on the conflict in eastern Congo while assuming the opposition lacked the unity and strength to challenge its plans.

According to Moleka, continued opposition mobilization could compel the government to rethink its strategy as resistance to constitutional change gathers momentum.

Fayulu emerges as the face of resistance

Opposition leader Martin Fayulu is increasingly positioning himself at the forefront of the campaign against the proposed constitutional reforms.

As his influence grows, the government has sought to link him to the political camp of former President Joseph Kabila, according to Moleka.

The analyst said authorities are attempting to establish alleged financial and political connections between Fayulu and Kabila's allies, a narrative that could be used to portray opposition activities as part of broader instability affecting the country.

"The narrative also seeks to present the movement in Kinshasa as an extension of the instability in the east," Moleka noted.

Referendum bill advances through parliament

The political tensions come as the National Assembly overwhelmingly approved a referendum bill just three days before the opposition sit-in.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for review, marking another significant step toward constitutional reform.

Critics fear the changes could potentially open the door for President Félix Tshisekedi to seek a third term in office, a prospect that has become a rallying point for opposition groups.

Battle over constitutional reform far from over

Despite the rapid progress of the referendum process, opposition leaders insist they will continue their campaign against the reforms.

The C64 coalition has pledged to maintain pressure through public demonstrations and political mobilization, presenting itself as a counterweight to the ruling majority.

As the referendum debate intensifies, the confrontation between the government and its opponents appears set to become one of the defining political battles in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the months ahead.