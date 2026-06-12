Israel: Tel Aviv pride marchers push for LGBTQ+ equality amid tensions and war

Participants waved rainbow flags, danced alongside music-filled vehicles and called for continued action on equality and inclusion. More than 1,000 police officers and volunteers were deployed to secure the event, according to authorities. For many attendees, the parade was both a celebration and a statement of resilience after several years marked by political tensions, war and concerns about rising hostility toward LGBTQ+ people. In Israel, activists noted that LGBTQ+ people can serve openly in public life, including in parliament and the military, a situation that remains uncommon across much of the region. However, campaigners said significant challenges persist. Some participants described experiencing homophobic abuse and argued that legal and social equality has not yet been fully achieved. Religious parties continue to oppose many LGBTQ+ rights initiatives, reflecting broader debates within Israeli society. Against that backdrop, marchers in Tel Aviv used the annual event to reaffirm demands for equal treatment while promoting visibility, acceptance and personal freedoms.A