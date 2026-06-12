Belgium: Jordan Bardella strengthens ties with Vlaams Belang in Brussels visit

French National Rally leader visited Brussels to strengthen ties with the Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang. Speaking at the Flemish Parliament, he called for greater cooperation among like-minded parties on migration and asylum policy, arguing that coordinated action could help reshape decision-making across the European Union. His visit comes amid growing attention around France’s 2027 presidential election, in which he could play a leading role depending on forthcoming legal and political developments within the National Rally. The Brussels event drew supporters as well as several hundred demonstrators outside the parliament building. Protesters accused Bardella's movement of promoting policies they believe threaten equality and democratic freedoms. During his speech, Bardella praised a decade-long alliance with Vlaams Belang and welcomed proposed EU measures that could allow asylum claims to be processed outside Europe and speed up deportations. The visit forms part of a wider diplomatic effort that has already taken him to Portugal and Italy, as nationalist parties seek greater influence over migration, environmental policy and the future direction of the European Union.