Deadly clashes in Kenya as protesters fight US Ebola quarantine facility

Riot police used tear gas and heavy deployments to disperse crowds, while some demonstrators threw objects and set small fires in the streets. Residents fear the centre could expose local communities to Ebola, even though Kenya has recorded no confirmed cases. The unrest has become a significant political and public health controversy in the East African nation. The dispute has continued despite a Kenyan High Court order suspending construction and banning the arrival of foreign patients pending a legal challenge filed by the Law Society of Kenya and a constitutional watchdog group. Protesters argue the agreement lacked transparency and public consultation, while officials defend it as part of long-standing US support for Kenya's health sector. Neighboring Uganda has reported 19 confirmed Ebola cases, adding urgency to regional containment efforts. According to local reports, at least three protesters have died during demonstrations over the past two weeks, and more than 10 people have been detained as tensions continue to rise.