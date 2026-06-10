Fresh Israeli airstrikes kill 12, pushing Lebanon death toll to 3,666

Israel strikes deepen Lebanon toll despite ceasefire

Lebanon's death toll from months of Israeli attacks has climbed to 3,666, with more than 11,300 wounded, as fresh airstrikes and drone attacks killed at least a dozen people in the south. The renewed violence comes despite a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month.

Violence continued across southern Lebanon on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks hit several towns, raising concerns that the fragile ceasefire brokered on June 3 is rapidly unravelling.

Lebanese authorities say the conflict has claimed 3,666 lives and injured 11,321 people since March 2, despite repeated diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities.

Deadly strikes in Tyre district

The heaviest attacks targeted the Tyre district, where airstrikes struck residential areas and buildings.

According to Lebanese medical and media sources, eight people were killed in Tayr Debba, while several others were injured. Rescue teams continued searching through rubble amid fears that additional victims remained trapped beneath collapsed structures.

In nearby Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, four more people were killed in separate strikes.

Drone attacks hit multiple towns

Israeli aircraft and drones also targeted several locations across southern Lebanon, including Seddiqin, Ansariyeh, Bnaafoul, Srifa, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfar Rumman.

A drone strike hit a vehicle near Deir El Zahrani, while surveillance drones were reported over Beirut and its southern suburbs, heightening tensions across the country.

Earlier attacks in the Nabatieh region reportedly killed several people, including residents struck in pre-dawn raids.

Civilians and rescuers caught in violence

Lebanon's Civil Defence Directorate reported that two emergency responders were injured while assisting victims of an earlier attack when another drone strike hit the area.

The incident underscores the risks facing rescue crews operating in conflict zones, where repeated strikes have complicated emergency operations and recovery efforts.

Growing humanitarian concerns

The continued escalation has deepened fears of a broader conflict along the Israel-Lebanon border. Humanitarian agencies warn that ongoing attacks are placing additional pressure on hospitals, emergency services, and communities already struggling with displacement and destruction.

As diplomatic efforts continue, residents in southern Lebanon remain caught between fragile ceasefire commitments and a cycle of recurring violence that shows little sign of easing.