Lebanon air raids kill 18 as residents flee southern villages

Thick smoke was seen rising above villages including Nabatiyeh al-Faouqa, Choukine and Kfar Sir, while additional strikes were reported near Baalbek. The violence came just days after the United States and Iran signed a framework agreement intended to halt fighting across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Israeli forces also reported the deaths of soldiers in southern Lebanon, the first such losses since the deal was announced. In the Baalbek district, ambulances, civil defence crews and army units deployed to strike locations as rescue operations continued on 19 June. Damaged vehicles and burned-out cars were visible near impact sites. Further south, traffic streamed across the Qasmieh Bridge between Tyre and Sidon as residents left affected areas. Although the US-Iran agreement opened a 60-day negotiation process, Israel and Hezbollah are not direct parties to the arrangement. Continued clashes risk undermining diplomatic efforts and adding uncertainty to hopes for a broader ceasefire across the region.