Haitians hope for a victory against Brazil in the World Cup

Haitians are fervent soccer fans and deeply patriotic toward their nation, the world’s first Black-led republic and the second independent republic in the Americas after the U.S. But for decades, they’ve rooted for Brazil.

Until early this year, when their national team, known as The Grenadiers, qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

This time, the streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, are decorated with Haitian flags and posters of the Haitian players, where, in previous World Cups, Brazil's green and yellow would be on display.

Haiti — the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation — qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974 with inspiring tenacity, beating better-known rivals against the odds. Since armed gangs control most of the nation’s capital, where the team’s home stadium is located, Haiti had to play its “home” qualifiers in the Caribbean island of Curaçao without the support of its local fanbase.

Haiti lost the first game 1-0 to Scotland, but according to experts, the team played well and showed a lot of determination, which makes some Haitians hopeful they might have a chance against Brazil.

Many identify with the shared past of both nations — including long stretches where slavery was prevalent —as well as the representation of Black players going back to Brazilian superstar Pelé.

The widespread gang violence in Haiti has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration.

Yet as the World Cup kicks off, Haitians are putting aside concerns, for a moment, and uniting around their soccer team as it faces Brazil, the most successful powerhouse in the World Cup’s history.

Brazil, of course, is an overwhelming favorite to beat Haiti, but Haitians believe that in soccer, anything can happen.