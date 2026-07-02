Haitian medical students demand relocation of teaching hospital in capital

Dozens of Haitian medical students marched peacefully from their university to nearby the prime minister’s office in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, where they were stopped by riot police.

They are demanding the government relocate and reopen one of the country’s largest public hospitals which plays a vital role in clinical training for young doctors.

The State University Hospital in the city centre has been closed since 2024 following a gang attack.

Medical student, Benjamin Marc Antelhomme, said it was the third time they were taking to the streets to call on the government to relocate the teaching hospital.

"As students, we rely on it for our clinical rotations. All other institutions that were located in the lower part of the city have already been relocated," he said.

Fellow medical student, Rachel Louis, said they should not have to be out in the streets demanding the relocation of the institution.

"We should be at the hospital caring for patients. It is outrageous that, when we ask for a hospital, they send people to shoot at us," she said.

Local media has reported that a student was shot in the arm by police during Wednesday’s protest, after they were tear-gassed in an earlier protest.

“We are not armed!” the students yelled at the officer as they attacked his vehicle with rocks, breaking several windows.

The hospital has not been able to operate due to ongoing attacks in the surrounding area which is under the control of armed groups.

More commonly known as the General Hospital, the government tried to reopen the institution of Christmas Eve in 2024.

Journalists gathered to cover the event, but suspected gang members opened fire, killing two reporters and injuring seven others. A police officer also was killed.

A man considered Haiti’s most powerful gang leader and part of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition that controls an estimated 70 per cent of the capital, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Johnson “Izo” André said in a video posted on social media at the time that the gang coalition had not authorised the hospital’s reopening.

Days later, the government removed the country’s health minister from his post. The hospital has remained closed since then.