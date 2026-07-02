At least 16 arrested as Niger expands anti-LGBTQ measures

Nigerian authorities have arrested at least 16 people following the introduction of harsh new penalties for same-sex sexual relations, marking a significant escalation in the country's stance on LGBTQ rights. The arrests come weeks after a new law imposed lengthy prison terms and heavy fines, placing Niger among a growing number of West African states tightening restrictions on sexual minorities.

At least 16 people, including senior customs and police officials as well as several civilians, have been arrested under Niger's new legislation criminalising same-sex sexual relations, according to a judicial source.

The source said the operation is still underway and is expected to extend to locations where authorities believe same-sex couples may be living together, including military barracks and university campuses.

Harsh prison terms and heavy fines

According to the official gazette dated March 27, same-sex sexual relations are now punishable by prison sentences ranging from five to 10 years, alongside fines of between 10 million and 100 million CFA francs (approximately $18,000 to $180,000).

The legislation goes further by prescribing prison terms of 10 to 20 years for individuals found to be in same-sex marriages.

It also targets advocacy groups, with organisations supporting LGBTQ rights facing fines of between 50 million and 500 million CFA francs if found to be operating in the country.

Government remains silent

A government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment regarding the arrests or the implementation of the new law.

The judicial source indicated that security agencies intend to continue enforcement operations in the coming weeks.

Part of a wider regional trend

Niger's legislation reflects a broader trend across West Africa, where several governments have recently strengthened laws targeting LGBTQ people.

Countries including Senegal and Burkina Faso have adopted tougher anti-LGBTQ measures in recent months. Until the latest legal changes, Niger prohibited same-sex marriage but did not criminalise consensual same-sex sexual relations.

The new law marks a significant shift in the country's legal framework and signals an increasingly restrictive environment for LGBTQ individuals and organisations.