Cameroon finally wins its first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title

Cameroon finally won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over tournament debutant Malawi.

Marie Ngah Manga headed two goals and Naomi Eto scored the other while Cameroon kept Malawi’s Chawinga sisters in check to claim its first win in the final at the fourth attempt.

The Indomitable Lionesses, who failed to qualify for the previous edition of the tournament, had lost on their last three appearances in the final – all to 10-time winner Nigeria.

FIFA's under-fire president, Gianni Infantino, attended the game along with CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Cameroon too strong

Malawi made the better start but suffered a double blow when Ngah Manga headed the opener from close range in the 21st minute, eight minutes before Eto – who had her back to goal – turned brilliantly to send the ball inside the right post.

Samuel Eto’o, now the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, celebrated enthusiastically in the stands.

Eto was also involved in the first goal, forcing a save from Malawi goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo before Ngah Manga scored.

Malawi failed to muster a response and Ngah Manga effectively sealed the result on a break when Eto got to the ball before Sikelo and produced a perfect cross for her teammate to head her second goal of the game and fifth overall in the tournament.

Cameroon substitutes ran onto the field to celebrate with their teammates.

The Chawinga sisters had pushed Malawi after the break. Tabitha Chawinga felt she should have had a penalty, but a VAR check deemed otherwise. Then she drew a good save from Michaely Bihina, and her sister Temwa went close from the rebound.

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