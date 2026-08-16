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Argentina’s big cats begin relocation to sanctuaries abroad

A tiger lies in a crate as a Four Paws animal welfare organization member prepares for its transfer from a zoo to a sanctuary in South Africa, in Argentina, Aug. 14, 2026   -  
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Copyright 2026. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Animals

A global animal welfare organization initiated the relocation of 30 big cats from the former Zoo Luján in Argentina, in one of the largest animal relocations of this kind in history.

Following months of preparation by Four Paws, nine tigers and six lions will be relocated to the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa and the remaining eight tigers and seven lions will be being transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

While some animals voluntarily entered their transport crates, others required sedation under veterinary supervision.

The animals will depart Monday, Aug. 17, via passenger and cargo flights.

27 big cats that were unable to be transported overseas will remain at the former zoo momentarily.

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