Morocco's top cardinal steps back amid sexual assault allegations

The Archbishop of Rabat, Cristóbal López Romero, is stepping back from his duties after at least five women accused him of sexual assault, according to an investigation by the AFP news agency.

The Vatican has opened an inquiry into the claims.

What the accusers say

AFP spoke directly with one retired churchwoman and reviewed a written statement from a second woman. Both accused the 74-year-old Spanish-born cleric of sexually assaulting them.

A diocesan source told AFP that at least three more women may have suffered similar treatment. AFP could not confirm these additional claims, partly because some were reportedly disclosed during confession.

A formal written complaint was sent to the Vatican's embassy in Rabat. It described unwanted physical contact, including lengthy embraces and an attempt to kiss one of the women.

The archbishop's response

López Romero acknowledged knowing about the allegations. He said he had already answered questions from Church superiors and would keep cooperating with the Vatican investigation.

He firmly denied any wrongdoing, saying he had not assaulted or harassed anyone.

He then announced he would step back from his role while the probe continues. The Vatican has not yet commented publicly.

A cardinal once tipped for pope

López Romero is a senior cardinal and was seen by some Vatican watchers as a possible contender to succeed Pope Francis during the 2025 conclave.

Cardinals form the Catholic Church's top leadership tier, advising the pope and — if under 80 — voting for his successor.

The case adds to years of scrutiny over how the Church handles abuse allegations. Pope Francis had promised to end what he called a culture of cover-ups, but critics, including former Vatican adviser Marie Collins, have said senior clergy still prioritize the Church's interests over victims' safety. Collins quit her advisory role in 2017 over this concern.

No police complaint yet

No formal complaint has been filed with Moroccan authorities. Moroccan lawyer Nadia Debbache, who specializes in sexual violence cases, said the alleged conduct could qualify as aggravated sexual harassment and assault, given the archbishop's position of authority.

Throwback

López Romero, a member of the Salesians of Don Bosco order, was ordained in 1979. He holds degrees in philosophy and theology, plus a journalism diploma.

He led the Conference of Bishops of North Africa from 2022 to 2025 and headed the Vatican's office for interreligious dialogue starting in 2020.