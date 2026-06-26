Two former Moroccan politicians jailed in 'Escobar of the Sahara' drug case

A court in Casablanca handed former football club president and politician Said Naciri a 10-year prison sentence, while former regional official Abdennabi Bioui received 12 years.

The pair were among more than 20 defendants accused of involvement in an international drug trafficking network allegedly run by convicted Malian trafficker Ahmed Ben Brahim, widely known as the "Escobar of the Sahara."

Both men, former senior members of Morocco's ruling coalition party, faced charges including corruption, forgery and drug possession, sale and export. They have denied all allegations.

The case, which began in 2024, marks the first time senior Moroccan political figures have stood trial in connection with a major drug trafficking operation.

Ben Brahim, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence in Morocco, accused the two men of helping move drugs from Morocco across North Africa and the Sahel, and of illegally seizing one of his properties in Casablanca.

Throughout the proceedings, the defence argued there was no material evidence linking the former officials to the alleged crimes, saying the prosecution relied largely on the testimony of the convicted trafficker.

Lawyers for Naciri and Bioui say they intend to appeal after receiving the full written judgment.