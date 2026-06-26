Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Timbuktu without water or electricity as fuel shortage shuts down power station

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2012 photo, people walk past Sankore Mosque, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Timbuktu, Mali.   -  
Copyright © africanews
STR/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Colonel Assimi Goita

Timbuktu has been without water or electricity for four days, according to a report by RFI.

A monthlong fuel shortage has brought the Malian city’s thermal power station to a halt - shutting down basic services.

Residents sweltering under 40 degree heat are having to rely on a few boreholes, some walking for hours to reach them.

The city’s hospital is reportedly still functioning, thanks to generators and solar power.

The landlocked West African nation has been under a fuel-blockade by al Qaeda-linked militants since September. Convoys of tankers bringing supplies from abroad are ambushed and set alight in a bid to put pressure on Mali’s ruling junta.

Residents say they’ve been relying on black market supplies brought in from Algeria. But those have now dried up.

According to RFI, municipal authorities are putting a water distribution campaign in place until the situation is resolved.

Related articles

Related articles

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..