As drug use increases in Burundi, a centre helps addicts recover

As the world marked the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Friday, Burundi is seeing an increase in the use of drugs.

At Strong Bridge centre in Bujumbura, hundreds of young people have been helped to recover since it opened its doors in 2021.

Founder Viatuer Ciza, himself a former drug addict, said more than 900 youngsters have passed through the centre over the past five years.

“In addition to that, we conduct awareness campaigns in schools to prevent young people who haven’t yet tried drugs from getting involved with them,” he said.

Among those who have recovered is Landry Buroze who now teaches computer skills to addicts undergoing treatment at the centre.

“Today I have hope, I have a vision. I see that tomorrow, that the future will be better. Now I can see that I, too, can have a family and make plans for myself,” he said.

With no shortage of regrets, Ferdinand Mukeshimana, a drug addict in treatment admits he has lost a great deal but is ready to go home.

“When I look at my generation, today they’re responsible people, they have families, they’ve made good progress in life. But me instead of advancing, I’ve lost everything,” he said.

Clinical psychologist and therapist, Alain Joseph Hatungimana, says the effects of drug abuse are severe.

“Firstly on physical health. Cardiovascular diseases, sexually transmitted infections, and respiratory diseases,” he said.

But he added that the most serious impact is on people’s mental health.

“Users often develop mental health disorders, particularly depression and anxiety, as well as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder,” Hatungimana said.

But for those lucky enough to have access to Strong Bridge Centre, help is as hand, offering people the chance to get their lives back on track.