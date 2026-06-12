Burundi's drum heritage takes center stage at UMUKOZO Cultural Festival

The streets of Bujumbura came alive with the sound of traditional drums as Burundi hosted the latest edition of the UMUKOZO Festival, a celebration of the country's rich cultural heritage.

Held under the theme "Our Identity is Culture," the festival featured the first-ever Drum Carnival through the capital's streets. Renowned Burundian drummers delivered powerful and synchronized performances on royal drums, combining music, dance and ritual traditions in a colorful spectacle that attracted large crowds.

Along Boulevard de l'Uprona, drummers stopped at various points to showcase their skills, drawing enthusiastic applause from spectators. Many attendees described the event as a symbol of peace and national unity.

"I feel very happy hearing the sound of the Burundian drum and seeing the national flag waving," said spectator Pascal Niyonkuru. "It proves that there is peace and security in our country."

The festival also featured traditional and contemporary dances celebrating Burundi's cultural diversity.

According to Jean Claude Niyuhire, director of the UMUKOZO Festival, the drum remains the country's most distinctive cultural symbol. He noted that the Burundian drum is recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage.

Organized annually since 2021 by the AMAGABA Cultural Club, the festival brings together cultural groups from across Burundi to promote and preserve the nation's traditions.