Reimagining African storytelling through video mapping in Burundi

Historic buildings became giant digital canvases as Burundi hosted Africa’s first-ever AFRICA ON MAPPING Festival. Combining video projections, dance, poetry and technology, the event transformed Bujumbura into a hub of immersive artistic expression.

For the first time in Burundi, video mapping took centre stage, bringing light, movement and storytelling to some of Bujumbura’s most iconic venues.

Projections illuminated the walls of the historic Old East building, while immersive visual displays transformed the performance hall of the French Institute of Burundi (IFB). The audience watched in silence before erupting into applause as the performances concluded.

Held from June 1 to 6, the AFRICA ON MAPPING Festival marked the first event of its kind to be organized on the African continent.

Art, technology and emotion collide

One of the festival's highlights was a mapping-dance projection paired with the performance Mango Seed Core, blending choreography, digital imagery and text into a single artistic experience.

Spectators described the performance as deeply moving.

"I was deeply moved because the artists wanted to share something about themselves and their emotions, and I could truly feel that," said audience member Babou. "The choreography was excellent, the dancer was outstanding, and the images and texts complemented everything perfectly."

The production showcased how technology can enhance storytelling while preserving the emotional connection between artists and audiences.

International artists praise local talent

Following several days of workshops, training sessions and discussions, the work of the Burundian artists' collective Lumartis earned praise from internationally recognized figures in the video mapping community.

Cameroonian-Haitian artist Albert Morisseau Leroy said the performance transcended artistic boundaries and celebrated shared human experiences.

He described the event as a reminder of "the beauty of life, of our shared humanity, of taking care of one another, and of our ability to thrive together."

A new creative frontier for young Africans

Video mapping transforms buildings and surfaces into dynamic visual narratives, combining digital creation with dance, poetry, music and performance art.

French-Cameroonian visual artist Fred Ebami encouraged young creators to embrace the emerging medium and explore its possibilities.

He urged aspiring artists to remain curious, pursue ambitious ideas and view unfamiliar technologies as opportunities rather than obstacles.

According to Ebami, video mapping offers a powerful platform for Africans to tell their own stories, preserve memories and create new forms of artistic expression.

Building the future of immersive storytelling

Organizers hope the success of the festival will help establish video mapping as a growing artistic discipline across Africa.

By bringing together artists, technologists and audiences from different backgrounds, AFRICA ON MAPPING demonstrated how digital innovation can create new cultural spaces while amplifying African voices and creativity on the global stage.