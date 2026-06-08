Pointe-Noire celebrates African textiles at 13th International Fashion Carousel

Pointe-Noire, the economic capital of the Republic of Congo, welcomed designers, models and fashion enthusiasts from across the continent for the 13th edition of the Carrousel International de la Mode, held from June 4 to 7, 2026.

The event, which has become one of Central Africa’s leading fashion gatherings, focused this year on the theme “African Textiles: From Heritage to Global Value.” Organizers said the goal was to celebrate traditional fabrics while promoting them to wider international audiences.

“This theme reflects our desire for participants to discover and share the textiles of their respective countries,” said founder and director Pascaline Kabré Turmel. “When we move from heritage to global value, we introduce our traditional fabrics to the rest of the world.”

Among the featured designers was Congolese couturier Marco, founder of Marco Fashion in Kinshasa, who presented a collection made entirely from fabrics produced in the Democratic Republic of Congo. His designs highlighted Kuba cloth and raffia, traditional materials deeply rooted in the region’s cultural heritage.

Cameroonian designer Tiny Tiknyemb also showcased a collection titled L’Unité, combining three traditional Cameroonian textiles to symbolize national cohesion among the country’s diverse ethnic communities.

After thirteen editions, the Carrousel International de la Mode has helped establish Pointe-Noire as a major creative hub, promoting African craftsmanship and emerging talent on the regional and international fashion scene.