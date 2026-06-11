Veteran French football coach to lead Republic of the Congo team

Veteran French coach Claude Le Roy is back in African national football after being named new coach of the Republic of the Congo.

It is the 78-year-old’s second stint with the Congolese team – which he lead from 2013 to 2015 – and his 12th national team appointment.

Le Roy has also previously coached Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, Togo, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as three non-African countries

He will be assisted by former Senegalese international, Omar Daf, who will draw on his extensive experience gained with top French clubs.

The new coaching team’s primary task will be rebuilding a competitive Red Devils squad in order to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations next year.