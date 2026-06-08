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Activists protests over Nairobi National Park plan

Protesters flee as anti-riot police launch tear gas during a protest over plans affecting Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, June 8, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

Environmental activists and conservationists staged a protest in Nairobi on Monday against plans to construct a parking facility inside Nairobi National Park.

Protesters warned that continued encroachment threatens the country's only wildlife park located within the capital city.

Demonstrators accused authorities of shrinking critical wildlife habitat and limiting public participation in decisions affecting the protected area. Some protesters also condemned police for disrupting what they described as a peaceful demonstration.

“It’s a shame that we would be stopped from a peaceful protest,” activist Njeri Mwangi said. “We have a right in our constitution to protest and to defend our civil rights,” she added, describing the planned development as a violation of both environmental and human rights.

The protesters called for the preservation of the park for future generations, saying the protected area is a key part of Kenya’s natural heritage.

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