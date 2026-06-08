Nigerian army frees 360 people abducted by Boko Haram

Nigeria’s army says it has freed 360 people abducted by Boko Haram in southern Borno.

The operation took place in the Mandara mountains, part of the militant group’s stronghold.

Two infants “succumbed to exhaustion" due to the challenging mountainous terrain and the hardship they endured during their prolonged captivity, an army spokesperson, Haruna Sani, said.

“The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical care and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group,” Sani said.

Nigeria is facing a complex security crisis in the north, including a more than decade-long insurgency and kidnappings by armed groups for ransom.

Among the most prominent Islamic militant groups are Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group and known as Islamic State West Africa Province. Last month, the West African country said its joint operation with the United States had killed 175 ISWAP fighters.

In May, Nigeria said its joint operations with the US had killed 175 fighters. But the insurgency has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

Analysts say the government isn’t doing enough to protect its citizens, despite repeated promises by President Bola Tinubu to curb the crisis.