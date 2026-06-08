Israel and Iran exchange fire for first time since April ceasefire

Iran
Israel said on Monday that Iran had launched missiles targeting it, hours after Israel launched airstrikes targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran. The exchange of strikes threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a regional war.
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv on Sunday, warning people to take shelter as the military worked to intercept a barrage of incoming Iranian missiles.
It’s the first time Israel has been targeted since April’s ceasefire in the Middle East war.
Tehran released footage of what it said were missiles being launched from central Iran.
Iran said the attack was a "warning" after Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs earlier in the day.
Israel said that it retaliated early on Monday morning with airstrikes on central and western Iran. Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz and Tehran.
The exchange of fire comes despite the White House urging Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate immediately.
Airspace around Iran was empty on Sunday, as fears grow the attacks could trigger a regional war.
The renewed attacks are raising fears that the wider Middle East will be dragged back into a regional war.
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