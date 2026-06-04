Lebanon: Israeli drone attacks, scepticism greet ceasefire extension

Residents in Lebanon’s capital expressed cautious scepticism Thursday following the extension of a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel brokered by the U.S.

Israel and Lebanon had agreed Wednesday to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of “pilot” security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.

Many residents voiced concerns about what the ceasefire means in practice and whether it will address longstanding issues related to Israeli military presence and activity.

“According to the terms of the ceasefire, it should not favor some people over others,” said Suad Attia, a Beirut resident. “It depends on whether it includes a withdrawal from the occupied territories and does not give Israel freedom of movement based on what it considers a threat and what it does not.”

Beirut resident Khaled Zaghloul said Israel should guarantee “that it has no ambitions to occupy” Lebanon once Hezbollah is no longer a factor.

However, Hassan Dakhlallah from Tyre said, based on past actions of Israel, “Once it occupies something, it does not withdraw from it.”

Hezbollah is not part of the Israel-Lebanon talks, which have been held at the ambassadorial level in Washington since the beginning of last month.

New attacks

Israeli drone strikes on different parts of southern Lebanon killed at least one person and wounded four on Thursday, state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The drone strikes came hours after Israel and Lebanon agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire and create a number of “pilot” security zones inside Lebanon from which Hezbollah militants would be banned.

NNA said a drone strike on a motorcycle in the village of Maaroub killed one person and wounded another.

Earlier Thursday, a drone strike on a car in the village of Zefta wounded a family consisting of a man, his wife and their daughter.

The agency said the family members were from the predominantly Christian town of Marjayoun and were identified as Antoine Bouissa, his wife, Terez and their daughter Najat.

NNA also reported other drone strikes on villages including Kfar Rumman, Kfar Tebnit, and several others in the coastal district of Tyre.

The Israeli military issued a warning for people not to go to areas south of the Zahrani river, which is just south of the port city of Sidon, saying they are still striking Hezbollah facilities.