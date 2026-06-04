Five countries elected non-permanent members of UN Security Council

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday elected five countries to join the 15-member Security Council as non-permanent members.

Zimbabwe was voted in unopposed for the African Group and will be joined by Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, and Trinidad ​and Tobago for the two-year term staring on 1 January 2027.

The election marks a historic milestone for Kyrgyzstan, which will serve on the Security Council for the first time since joining the United Nations in 1992.

Germany, which had lobbied hard for a seat, came third for the two places contested by the Western European and ​Others Group.

Zimbabwe will replace Somalia on the Security Council which is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions or authorising the use of force.

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama, will also be leaving when their terms conclude at the end of 2026.

Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia will remain on the UN body until the end of 2027, providing continuity in its work.

The Security Council’s five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - have ​the power to veto decisions.