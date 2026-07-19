Tunisia reels in extreme heat as temperatures near 50°C

World News
An exceptionally intense heat wave swept across Tunisia, pushing temperatures to nearly 50 degrees Celsius and breaking historical records in multiple regions, local media reported on Saturday.
For Blacksmiths and traditional bread bakers, it was a double whammy as the scorching temperatures were made worse by their ovens and tools.
People rushed to cool themselves by hydrating and venturing outdoors.
Citing the meteorogical department, local media reported that the heatwave peaked on Friday after bringing unusually high temperatures.
The central governorate of Kairouan recorded 49.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing its previous record of 49.2 degrees, Xinhua reported.
In the northeastern governorate of Zaghouan, the temperature hit 48.6 degrees, topping its prior high of 48 degrees.
Some people went swimming while others rushed to green areas to cool off.
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