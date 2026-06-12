Back to the roots: Zimbabwe’s traditional food revival gains momentum

From bubbling sorghum porridge to village-reared chicken and ox-head stew, traditional food restaurants are booming in Zimbabwe’s second city, Bulawayo. Driven by health-conscious consumers and nostalgia for homegrown flavours, indigenous cuisine is making a strong comeback.

In a narrow alley in Bulawayo, thick maize-meal porridge, known as sadza, simmers over open fires as cooks prepare traditional dishes using methods passed down through generations.

Across the city, indigenous restaurants are attracting increasing numbers of customers seeking healthier, locally sourced meals.

Food scientist and lecturer Dr. Makhosi Mahlangu says the trend has accelerated rapidly. Five years ago, Bulawayo had fewer than ten indigenous restaurants. Today, around 30 vibrant establishments serve traditional dishes, reflecting a broader shift in eating habits.

Health concerns drive changing diets

The renewed interest in traditional foods comes amid growing awareness of the health risks linked to processed diets.

Nutrition experts warn that the decline of indigenous grains, legumes and leafy vegetables has contributed to deficiencies in key nutrients such as iron, zinc and vitamin A.

Restaurant manager Taurai Gona says customers are becoming more conscious of the connection between food and health.

“People are beginning to understand that prevention is better than cure. Why not focus on eating healthy?” he says.

Doctors, elderly people, young consumers and religious groups are among those increasingly embracing traditional meals as part of a healthier lifestyle.

Preserving culinary heritage

For local kitchen owner Siphatisiwe Ncube, traditional cooking is more than a business—it is a cultural mission.

“I grew up cooking for my brothers, and they preferred food prepared the traditional way,” she says. “Here, we only cook traditional food.”

Her eatery serves boiled village-reared chicken, ox-head stew, tripe, okra and small-grain sadza, all prepared without modern shortcuts. The restaurant, which opened 15 years ago, now employs more than a dozen workers.

Nostalgia brings customers home

The appeal of traditional cuisine extends beyond health benefits. Many Zimbabweans returning from abroad seek the familiar flavours they missed while living overseas.

Former Miss Zimbabwe Nomusa Ndiweni-Emiyoit recalls craving home-cooked Zimbabwean food during her years in Britain and France, where other African communities had easier access to their traditional cuisines.

For many customers, indigenous restaurants offer not only nourishment but also a connection to identity, culture and childhood memories.

Traditional foods create new opportunities

The surge in demand is also benefiting local producers. According to Mahlangu, restaurants are struggling to source enough indigenous chickens to meet customer demand, highlighting the growing commercial potential of traditional agriculture.

As Bulawayo’s indigenous food scene expands, it is helping preserve culinary traditions while creating jobs and supporting local supply chains.

In a world increasingly dominated by fast food and processed meals, Zimbabwe’s traditional restaurants are proving that old recipes still have a place on modern tables.