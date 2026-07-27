Israel and DR Congo pledge stronger ties during foreign minister's Jerusalem visit

Israel and the Democratic Republic of Congo have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations following talks between their foreign ministers in Jerusalem.

During the visit, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Congolese counterpart, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, signed two memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements focus on diplomatic training and strengthening political dialogue between the two foreign ministries.

Gideon Saar, Israeli Foreign Minister:

"Today, we are growing our relationship further with the two MOUs we had signed on the training of diplomats and on political dialogue between our ministries. These agreements will bring us closer together and create new opportunities for cooperation."

The two ministers also discussed broadening cooperation beyond diplomacy, highlighting opportunities in trade, agriculture, technology and healthcare.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Wagner said both countries are seeking to build a long-term partnership that benefits their citizens.

Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Democratic Republic of Congo's Foreign Minister:

"Our two nations share significant potential for cooperation. We are committed to strengthening our partnership in key areas such as investment, innovation, agriculture, health care, education, diplomatic training, and emerging technologies; all with the aim of advancing the well-being and prosperity of our people."

The visit marks another step in expanding relations between Israel and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with both governments expressing their intention to deepen political dialogue and explore new areas of economic and technical cooperation.