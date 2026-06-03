US imposes fresh sanctions on M23 and FDLR leaders

The United States has imposed new sanctions on senior figures from the M23 rebel movement and the FDLR militia, escalating pressure on armed groups fueling conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The move signals Washington’s determination to enforce commitments made under the Washington peace accords.

The United States announced fresh sanctions on Tuesday against two commanders accused of playing key roles in the conflict that continues to destabilize eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The measures, imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department, target John Imani Nzenze, the intelligence chief of the M23 rebel movement, and Gustave Kubwayo, also known as “Colonel Sirkoof,” a senior commander within the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

According to Washington, both men are involved in activities that contribute to violence and insecurity in the region despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Two influential figures in the conflict

John Imani Nzenze is considered one of the closest associates of M23 leader Sultani Makenga, who is already under U.S. and United Nations sanctions.

A prominent figure within the movement since its first rebellion in 2012-2013, Nzenze has long been linked to military operations against Congolese government forces.

On the other side of the conflict, Gustave Kubwayo heads an intelligence and special operations unit of the FDLR, a Hutu militia with roots in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. His group remains active in the Nyiragongo territory of North Kivu province.

By targeting commanders from both armed groups, Washington appears intent on demonstrating neutrality while increasing pressure on all actors contributing to instability.

Washington reinforces its message

Announcing the sanctions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration remains committed to ending the violence that has fueled one of Africa’s most severe humanitarian crises.

“Persistent violence by armed groups is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis,” Bessent said, adding that the measures are intended to support a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Under the sanctions, all assets belonging to the designated individuals that are located in the United States or under the control of U.S. citizens are frozen.

American individuals and entities are also prohibited from conducting transactions with them.

Pressure on Kinshasa and Kigali

The sanctions are closely linked to the commitments contained in the Washington Agreements signed on 4 December 2025.

The United States reiterated its expectation that the Congolese government continue efforts to dismantle the FDLR and affiliated groups operating on its territory. At the same time, Washington renewed calls for Rwanda to withdraw its forces from eastern Congo and cease any support for the M23 rebellion.

Rwanda has consistently denied allegations by the United Nations and Western governments that it backs the M23.

Conflict continues despite diplomacy

The latest measures come as fighting persists in eastern Congo despite mediation efforts led by the United States.

Although Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a peace agreement in Washington last December, tensions have remained high.

Days after the signing ceremony, M23 fighters entered the strategic city of Uvira near the Burundian border in what was seen as the conflict’s most significant escalation in months.

The rebels later withdrew following international pressure, but the episode underscored the fragility of the peace process.

By sanctioning senior figures from both the M23 and the FDLR, Washington is sending a clear message that diplomatic agreements must be matched by concrete actions on the ground if lasting peace is to be achieved in eastern Congo.