Senegal MPs back sweeping constitutional reform

Police fired tear gas as protesters clashed with security outside Senegal's National Assembly, where lawmakers approved a major constitutional reform that would significantly reduce presidential powers.

The bill, backed by the ruling Pastef party, shifts more authority to parliament and the prime minister in what supporters describe as a move to rebalance power between the executive and the legislature.

Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote after one MP was forcibly removed from the chamber, while demonstrators outside tried to breach the Assembly before being dispersed by police.

Opponents argue the reforms weaken the presidency and were pushed through without broad political consultation.

Following the vote, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced the proposed constitutional changes will now be put to a national referendum, giving Senegalese voters the final say on the country's political future.