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Last chance for migrants as Spain's regularisation window closes

Migrants queue outside Barcelona City Hall to obtain paperwork needed to apply for Spain's immigration amnesty.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Spain

It's a race against time in Spain, where undocumented migrants have just hours left to apply for a special mass regularisation programme before the deadline expires.

More than one million applications have already been submitted, double what the government expected, as NGOs work around the clock to help migrants complete their paperwork.

Aid groups are urging people to apply even if documents are still missing, saying they may be given extra time to provide them later.

Many applicants from countries including Venezuela, Mali and Iran have struggled to obtain official documents, while technical problems have also slowed online registrations.

The government has ruled out extending the deadline, raising fears that thousands could miss out on the chance to gain legal residency. Rights groups warn many applications could also be rejected over missing paperwork, leaving migrants facing continued uncertainty.

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