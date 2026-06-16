Cape Verdeans celebrate stunning draw against Spain in World Cup debut

Pride and joy dominated the streets of Cape Verde on Monday as the country celebrated a stunning World Cup debut, after its national football team shut out heavily favoured Spain in a surprise 0-0 draw.

“I didn't expect us to be holding our own in such a highly contested and difficult match,” William Gomes, a Cape Verdean, told The Associated Press.

“We trust that we'll keep going and hold on throughout the game. Thanks to Vozinha's performance, who is, for now, one of the best players on our team.”

European champion Spain is one of the favorites to win the tournament. But it could not find a way past a 40-year-old goalkeeper and a stubborn defence that had an answer to everything Spain’s superstars threw at them.

Not even sensational teenager Lamine Yamal, who came in off the bench in the second half, could turn a game that ended with wild and emotional celebrations from Cape Verde players and fans inside the stadium.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha broke down in tears after the final whistle following his impressive performance to keep Spain at bay.

He was the player of the match, pulling off a string of saves at the end of the first half to deny Ferran Torres, Pedri and Aymeric Laporte.

Cape Verde's performance rebuked the criticisms that the expansion of the World Cup from 32 teams to 48 would weaken the tournament.

Monday's game was the debut match in the tournament for Cape Verde, a group of islands with around half a million inhabitants. And even against a star-studded Spanish team, they proved their worth on football's biggest stage.

“Cape Verde is only a small country, but today it feels great and important. I don't even have enough words to express what we're feeling. We Cape Verdeans are truly blessed,” said another fan, Vladimir Garcia.

Cape Verde is among the smallest countries to ever qualify for the World Cup. The nation will face Uruguay on Monday and Saudi Arabia on June 27th