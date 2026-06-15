FIFA WORLD CUP: Tunisia fans remain defiant despite 5-1 defeat

Heartbroken but defiant, Tunisian fans stood by their team after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in Monterrey. While Sweden celebrated a dominant World Cup opening victory, Tunisia's supporters vowed to keep believing as their side faces a tough road ahead in the tournament.

Tunisian supporters expressed disappointment but remained unwavering in their support after their team's 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

“We lost the game, but no matter what, we still love Tunisia. It's our country, we love it,” said Tunisian fan Abdellatif Ouattas outside the stadium in Monterrey. “Five-zero, ten-zero, we love Tunisia.”

The result was a difficult start for Tunisia, which is making its seventh World Cup appearance and still seeking a first-ever place in the knockout rounds.

Sweden delivers statement victory

While Tunisian fans tried to stay positive, Swedish supporters celebrated a near-perfect evening as their team produced one of the tournament's most convincing performances.

Yasin Ayari scored twice, while Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Mattias Svanberg also found the net in a dominant display by the Scandinavian side.

“It was perfect, just how we wanted,” said Swedish fan Felix Helgesson. “This was everything we wanted.”

The victory gave Sweden three valuable points and a strong goal difference advantage in the group.

Attacking football pays off

Sweden seized control early and never looked back, repeatedly exposing Tunisia's defence with quick attacks and clinical finishing.

Tunisia managed a consolation goal through Omar Rekik, but the North Africans struggled to contain Sweden's relentless pressure throughout the match.

The performance marked an impressive return to the World Cup stage for Sweden, which failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament after reaching the quarter-finals in Russia four years earlier.

Group battle already intensifies

The result puts Sweden in a commanding position after the group's other fixture ended in a 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan earlier in the day.

For Tunisia, the defeat increases the pressure ahead of its remaining group matches.

The Eagles of Carthage must now recover quickly if they are to keep alive hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.

Despite the setback, the message from Tunisian supporters was clear: their faith in the national team remains intact, regardless of the scoreline.