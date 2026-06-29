EU imposes visa restrictions on Somalis after readmission row with Mogadishu

The European Union is imposing new restrictions on visas for Somali nationals after a disagreement with Mogadishu over the return of irregular migrants to their home country.

Somalis will no longer be eligible for multiple-entry Schengen visas and the processing time for visa applications will increase to 45 days. Diplomatic passports won’t be exempt from fees or offered simplified procedures.

Brussels has complained of a lack of cooperation from Somalia over the return and readmission of its nationals deported from the EU.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud contested the EU’s criticism, saying Mogadishu will accept all Somalis. But he said many people claiming to be Somali were nationals from other countries, posing as Somali in order to be granted asylum in Europe.

Brussels has previously imposed similar measures on Ethiopia and The Gambia. But they’ve since been lifted after an improvement in cooperation over deported nationals.