Visa denied: African travellers hit hard by soaring Schengen rejections

For many Africans dreaming of visiting Europe for tourism, conferences, education, or family reunions, getting a Schengen visa is becoming a steeper uphill battle. The latest data from the European Commission reveals a troubling reality: African applicants are facing some of the highest Schengen visa rejection rates in the world.

In 2024, thousands of African travellers found their hopes dashed as rejection rates soared across the continent. According to official statistics, countries like Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana faced rejection rates between 45% and 63%, making them some of the hardest-hit globally.

This year alone, the Schengen zone, made up of 29 European countries including France, Germany, and Spain, received more than 11.7 million short-stay visa applications. While global demand surged by 13.6%, the door remained tightly shut for many Africans.

A Continent Paying to Be Rejected

Each Schengen visa application costs €90 (around $100), regardless of the outcome. That’s a non-refundable fee that must be paid even when the application is rejected, often with minimal explanation.

According to analysis by the LAGO Collective, Africans lost an estimated €60 million ($67.5 million) in 2024 alone through rejected applications. That’s money spent not on travel, but on bureaucracy and silence.

“The poorest countries in the world are paying the richest countries not to let them in,” says Marta Foresti, founder of the UK-based group. “The poorer the country of origin, the higher the rejection rates.”

The Top 10 Most Affected African Countries

The European Commission's figures reveal just how unevenly the burden of rejections falls:

Comoros tops the list with a staggering 62.8% rejection rate.

Guinea-Bissau follows closely at 47.0% , with Senegal at 46.8% .

Nigeria faces a 45.9% rate, with Ghana just behind at 45.5% .

Congo-Brazzaville (43.0%) , Mali (approx. 43%) , and Guinea (41.1%) round out the list.

Burundi comes in at 40.0%, and Ethiopia, despite a slightly lower figure, still made the top 10 with 36.1%.

For context, the global average rejection rate hovers around 18%, making Africa’s numbers exceptionally high.

More Than Just Paperwork

European embassies insist that each application is assessed on its own merit, looking at things like the purpose of the visit, financial means, and the applicant’s willingness to return home. But critics say the process remains opaque, with little accountability.

“These high rejection rates are not just administrative, they’re symptomatic of deeper issues: inequality, suspicion, and systemic bias,” Foresti adds.

Many applicants say they often submit all the right documents, from employment letters to bank statements and travel insurance, only to receive vague denials and no clear feedback. In some cases, people are denied repeatedly, even for legitimate travel reasons like conferences or family events.

Closing Doors, Widening Gaps

As African governments build partnerships with Europe across sectors, trade, education, and technology, the barriers to movement stand in stark contrast to the rhetoric of cooperation. Meanwhile, European citizens face little resistance when travelling across Africa, raising tough questions about fairness, reciprocity, and respect.

In a globalised world where mobility often equates to opportunity, Africans are finding themselves locked out not because they lack intention or preparation, but because the system increasingly seems stacked against them.

As pressure mounts for visa reform and more transparency, the hope is that African voices and wallets won’t continue to bear the highest costs for the lowest outcomes.