Benin's new president flies to Nigeria on first foreign trip

Benin's President Romuald Wadagni landed in Lagos Monday for talks with President Bola Tinubu.

The trip is Wadagni's first abroad since taking office on May 24.

Nigeria is seen as Benin's most important ally in the region.

During a coup attempt against President Patrice Talon last December, President Tinubu ordered airforce jets to bomb positions held by rebel soldiers.

The coup attempt came as Benin prepared for a presidential election in April.

On Tuesday, AFP reported that Wadagni had begun a visit to Niger, with whom Benin has had fraught ties since a coup there in 2023.

Niger has kept its border with Benin closed, citing security fears. Benin has in turn used its leverage to block Niger's oil exports.

Landlocked Niger uses Benin's ports to load its crude for markets abroad.