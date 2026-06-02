Court rules UK does not have to pay Rwanda over failed asylum plan

A international court has ruled that Britain will not have to pay Rwanda millions of dollars over a collapsed asylum deal.

The controversial plan, set up by the prior British Conservative government, to deport illegal migrants arriving in the UK to the east African country, hit legal and political obstacles from the start.

It was eventually ruled illegal by the British Supreme Court and was cancelled by Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer shortly after he took office in 2024.

At the time, Starmer’s home secretary Yvette Cooper called it the “most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen”.

Rwanda then sued the Britain for over $130 million, claiming it was still owed the money despite the breach of the agreement.

But the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that the UK was not liable for two years of outstanding costs from the scheme.

The decision was dated 15 May, but was formally announced by the Hague-based panel on Monday. It also rejected two other Rwandan claims linked to alleged breaches by the UK of the pact.

Rwanda’s government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said it respected the court's ruling and considered the matter concluded.

But she also noted that a dissenting opinion by one of the arbitrators showed “that the issues before the tribunal were complex and open to different legal conclusions”.

"Rwanda will continue to work constructively with international partners, guided by international norms and mutually beneficial cooperation,” she added.

The British government said in a statement that Starmer's under-fire government is "now focused on delivering vital reforms to restore order and control to our borders”.

This, it said, includes removing the incentives drawing illegal migrants to Britain and scaling up removals of those with no right to be here.