Benin moves to ease tensions with AES bloc [Africanews Today]

A new political tone in Benin, fresh health fears over Ebola, the shadow of gold trafficking in Sudan, renewed turbulence in Senegal, and preparations for Eid al-Adha in Morocco are shaping Africa’s news agenda this week. Here is an overview of the main developments across the continent.

Benin: New president signals thaw with Niger

The first words of Benin’s new president, Romuald Wadagni, are being widely interpreted as a call for calm between Cotonou and Niamey.

His inauguration took place in the presence of Niger’s Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine – a strong symbolic gesture after months of heightened tensions linked to disagreements between Benin and the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

For many observers, this high-level participation marks the beginning of a possible détente, and a step towards easing the diplomatic rift that has strained relations in recent months. We

Health: $319 million plan to tackle Ebola

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have unveiled a six‑month, $319 million action plan to curb the spread of the Ebola virus on the continent.

The renewed mobilisation comes amid a resurgence of the disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. The return of Ebola is raising deep concerns among local populations and health authorities alike.

In response to the escalating risk, the WHO has declared a public health emergency of international concern, underlining the urgency of funding, surveillance, and rapid response measures.

Sudan: Smuggled gold fuelling conflict

In Sudan, large quantities of gold have been smuggled out of the country to fund armed militias, according to the United Nations.

Armed groups are reported to control many of the gold‑rich areas in Darfur and Kordofan. The illicit trade in the precious metal has become central to the protracted conflict between the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the powerful paramilitary group led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti.

Analysts warn that as long as gold continues to bankroll the warring factions, prospects for a sustainable ceasefire and political settlement will remain slim.

Senegal: Political shake‑up deepens uncertainty

Senegal has entered a new phase of political uncertainty following the dismissal of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

These dramatic moves, taken against a backdrop of mounting tensions at the highest levels of the state, are reshaping the political landscape in Dakar. The sudden reconfiguration of power raises questions about institutional stability and the country’s immediate political future.

Observers fear that if the crisis is not carefully managed, it could undermine the country’s image as a relative haven of stability in the region.

Morocco: Eid al‑Adha preparations in a brighter mood

In Morocco, preparations for Eid al‑Adha are unfolding in a far more festive atmosphere than last year.

In 2025, repeated droughts forced many families to mark the holiday in a subdued manner. This year, however, herds that had been decimated by the lack of rainfall are slowly recovering, helping to restore supply and lift spirits.

Markets are busier, and the sense of relief is palpable as households prepare to celebrate one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar with greater ease.

Agenda

• 25–29 May – Congo hosts AfDB Annual Meetings The Republic of Congo is hosting the African Development Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings from 25 to 29 May. The key objective of this high‑level gathering is to mobilise substantial resources to finance Africa’s development in an increasingly fragmented global environment.

• 30 May – Champions League final in Budapest The 2026 UEFA Champions League final will take place on 30 May at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Arsenal face Paris Saint‑Germain in a clash between English and French giants. The Gunners, runners‑up in 2006, are chasing their first Champions League crown, while defending champions PSG are aiming for a second consecutive title.

• 1 June – Ethiopia’s general elections Ethiopia is due to hold its seventh general elections on 1 June, the first since the end of the Tigray war. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party heads into the polls without any credible national rival. But large swathes of the country will not vote, and the Pretoria peace agreement continues to fall short of many of its promises, casting a shadow over the legitimacy and inclusiveness of the process.

More information on these stories and other developments across the continent is available on Africanews and Africanews.com.