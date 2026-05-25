Sundowns crowned kings of Africa again after dramatic final in Rabat

Mamelodi Sundowns won its second African Champions League title on Sunday, beating FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final on Sunday.

The South African side, which is nicknamed “the Brazilians” because of the color of its kit, last won the trophy in 2016.

It lost the final to Egyptian team Pyramids FC last year. Sundowns came into Sunday’s match at Moulay Abdellah stadium with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg but host FAR leveled the tie shortly before halftime when Mohamed Hrimat converted a penalty after Reda Slim was brought down by Divine Lunga.

Sundowns hit back on the stroke of halftime with Teboho Mokoena’s strike going in off the underside of the crossbar. FAR was awarded another penalty in the 74th minute when Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams fouled Youssef El Fahli.

But Williams redeemed himself by saving Hrimat’s penalty. The Moroccan side had won the African Champions League once in its history, in 1985.