World Bank: Iran war forcing more African nations to seek emergency funding

The World Bank says that the Iran war is forcing more African countries to seek emergency financing.

According to an internal World Bank document seen by Reuters, 27 countries have activated crisis financing mechanisms since the conflict began in February.

The war has disrupted energy markets and global supply chains. Fertiliser shipments to developing countries have also been affected.

Kenya is among the countries that have already requested urgent financial support from the World Bank amid rising fuel prices.

Experts and the Africa Centers for Disease Control are warning that the economic shock could hit vulnerable African economies hard.

The World Bank says its emergency tools could quickly mobilize up to $25 billion for countries facing crisis.