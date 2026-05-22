Uganda suspends all cross-border traffic with DR Congo to curb Ebola

Uganda has suspended all travel between it and neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, to minimise the risk of cross-border transmission of the Ebola virus.

The outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever was declared last week in the DRC’s eastern Ituri province which adjoins Uganda.

"Given Uganda's proximity to the epicentre and strong cross-border linkages, the risk of further importation remains high," said health ministry permanent secretary Diana Atwine in a statement.

The virus is suspected to have claimed 160 lives out of nearly 671 probable cases in the neighbouring DRC, according to figures published by the National Institute for Public Health on Thursday.

Kampala’s health ministry said all public transport, including ferries and cross-border buses, has been suspended for four weeks, although cargo and food transport will be allowed to continue.

Flights to the Congo have also been temporarily halted, with the measure set to take effect within 48 hours.

Domestically, Uganda is enforcing strict restrictions in the mobile high-risk border zones, including suspending weekly markets and large gatherings.

Uganda initially reported two suspected Ebola cases -- one infection and one death -- involving Congolese nationals who crossed the border.

But it has said there are currently no active Ebola cases, after the previously suspected case tested negative twice.

The World Health Organization has declared the latest deadly outbreak an emergency of international concern.

No vaccine or clinical treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus responsible for the current epidemic.