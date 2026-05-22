Ukraine strike on Starobilsk dormitory kills four in occupied Luhansk

In the Russian‑occupied city of Starobilsk, drones struck a vocational college and its student dormitory overnight, partially collapsing the five‑storey residence building, according to Russian‑installed authorities. Officials said one person was killed and at least 35 injured in the attack in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Luhansk region in the night of 21 to 22 May. Russia’s Investigative Committee said 86 teenagers aged between 14 and 18 and one staff member were inside the dormitory when the strike occurred. Emergency crews used cranes and heavy machinery to remove concrete slabs as smoke continued rising from the damaged structure. Moscow accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilian infrastructure with four aircraft-type drones and described the attack as a “terrorist act”. Russian authorities added that several people could still be trapped beneath the rubble. Meanwhile, in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, emergency services responded after a Russian drone hit a residential area on Friday morning, triggering a fire and damaging a multi‑storey building. Images released by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed firefighters spraying water onto a smouldering structure and cordoning off the surrounding streets as debris and broken glass littered the pavement. Ukrainian officials said no injuries had been reported in this latest attack, but noted that shelling and drone strikes had hit several sites in Kherson region in recent days, killing at least two civilians and knocking out power in some districts.